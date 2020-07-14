Far Cry 6 is coming February 18th, 2021

Ubisoft has announced that its next open-world shooter Far Cry 6, will arrive on February 18th, 2021 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Stadia, PC (via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store) and Uplay+. True to the early rumors that surfaced, you play resistance fighter Dani Rojas as you try to take down President Antón Castillo (Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito has been cast) and, possibly, his son Diego (Anthony Gonzalez).

The developer hasn’t given us many details on the game mechanics, but you’ll have to use weapons like a disc launcher (available in a pre-order pack) and a for-hire “wiener dog on wheels.” There is other star power here too. Besides Esposito and Gonzalez, there will be an opening sequence from Westworld’s Patrick Clair and a score from Narcos’ Pedro Bromfman.

You won’t have to worry much over your choice of platform, which is good news. If you buy the game for PS4 or Xbox One, you’ll get to upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X version. You won’t be pressured into buying a new console just to play this game. If you enjoy the Far Cry formula this should be a fun experience as the next installment.

Source Engadget

