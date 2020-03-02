Family Clones Dog

If you’ve ever owned a dog, you know that they are part of the family. So whenever a dog passes away, it’s not quite as simple as just going out and finding a new one. It is like losing a child. One family would not let go.

When it was time for Alicia and David Tschirhart to say goodbye to their beloved pet labrador, Marley, they couldn’t do it. So they cloned Marley which resulted in a new dog that they have named Ziggy. The couple says that Ziggy has the same personality as Marley, and Ziggy favors the same toys as Marley and even plays the same way.

Cloning animals isn’t new. The first animal that was cloned was a sheep named Dolly. It is also not the first time that a pet has been cloned. In South Korea, a sniffer dog that was known for his “legendary” nose was cloned to produce seven other identical sniffer dogs.

This couple cloned their dog by taking a tissue sample that was then sent to ViaGen, a company that specializes in cloning, who then cultured new living cells from the sample and later took one of those samples and replaced the nucleus of a female dog’s egg with it. The resulting birth is a clone of the original animal. We live in strange times.

Source Ubergizmo

