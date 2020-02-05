Fallout 76 to add human NPCs on April 7th

Fallout 76’s Wastelanders update will launch on April 7th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. This update is finally adding non-playable human characters to the game. The free DLC was initially supposed to come out last year, but Bethesda delayed it in October. Now it is almost here. On the same day, Fallout 76 will also be available on Steam.

In addition to human characters that you can talk to, Wastelanders adds a new quest that you will be able to play either alone or with your friends. They have also tweaked Fallout 76’s original main quest and added new locations where players will be able to fight enemies they’ve never encountered before. You will be happy to know that those enemies will also drop new gear that you can equip.

Bethesda has announced Wastelanders at E3 2019, where Todd Howard, the studio’s creative director, admitted that creating a role-playing game without any human characters for players to interact with was a misstep. Of course, the update will not address all the issues people have with Fallout 76, but the addition of human characters is a step in the right direction and a good start.

You can check it out on April 7th.

Source Engadget

