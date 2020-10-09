Fall Guys update adds more levels, game modes and nicknames

The second season of Fall Guys called Medieval Knockout may not be ready just yet, but developer Mediatonic has just released a major update in preparation for it. The patch introduces four new levels and a bunch of requested changes that are designed to make things more personal, including nicknames, customizable nameplates, and game modes.

Speaking of the medieval theme, Knight Fever is what Mediatonic calls the “hardest gauntlet level yet.” It has giant scythes and a spiked beam that make Slime Climb look like a cakewalk. Wall Guys is a team game that takes cooperation with other players to mount castle walls, and Egg Siege is a new version of Egg Scramble that adds drawbridges. Hoopsie Legends takes the team-based Hoopsie Round and makes it a solo level with moveable blocks.

So now, instead of only being known as “Fall Guy 2483,” PC players can choose a nameplate icon like a slice of pizza or a mushroom, along with a nickname like “Good Egg” or “See-Saw Saboteur.” Unlike on PlayStation, gamertags aren’t displayed in the Steam version, so extra profile customizations may make some players happy.

Mediatonic is testing specific playlists like “Gaunlet Showdown,” which delivers “only gauntlets, all the time.” There is also the ability to see squadmates in the falling animation loading screen, a random outfit generator and an updated soundtrack.

Source Engadget

