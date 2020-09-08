Fall Guys to use the same anti-cheat software as Fortnite

The hit Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has garnered plenty of positive attention. I mean it’s the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time and also has seven million downloads on Steam. Sadly, it has also attracted lots of cheaters, especially on PC. But now, Mediatonic revealed plans to use the same anti-cheat software used by Fortnite.

Mediatonic recently apologized about the cheating problem in a tweet and said it’s expanding its detection systems this week. The developers also unveiled that they’re working on a “BIG update,” which will add the Fortnite anti-cheat system. It should arrive in the next couple of weeks, which will make play much fairer for everyone in the game.

Fortnite developer Epic Games owns Easy Anti-Cheat. This software is used in over 120 games, and it is very reliable. So this update should help get rid of cheaters in the game. It has been a problem since the game launched and has only gotten worse.

Hopefully, adding Epic’s Easy Anti-Cheat will be the thing that puts cheaters in their place. That way, Fall Guys players can stop fighting cheaters and get back to enjoying and playing the game. You know the way it is supposed to be.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals