Fall Guys teams up with untitled geese on November 13th

Fall Guys is already cute, but now it is becoming even more adorable with its latest costume. That would be the goose from Untitled Goose Game. If you love the idea of dressing up as this goose, the new suit goes live on Friday, November 13th, but developers at Fall Guys studio Mediatonic showed it off on Twitch today. And the four developers were also dressed as geese themselves. No really, they were.

Fall Guys has been a runaway hit for the developers and people are still playing the game in large numbers. Fall Guys season 2 went live on October 8th, and just a few days later, Mediatonic revealed a Sonic the Hedgehog skin for the game. Developers also dressed accordingly for that announcement live stream, but some viewers found the result was slightly more nightmare-inducing than the goose costumes. Hey, humans are going to look weird in animal costumes, period.

If you love the game and want to get your goose on, you only have to wait until this Friday. We are not sure what stunt they will pull next, but at least they are keeping things fun and keeping fans happy. You can’t say that about every game.

Source Engadget

