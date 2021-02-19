Fall Guys is coming to Xbox

A day after it emerged that Fall Guys is coming to Nintendo Switch, developer Mediatonic revealed that it’s also headed for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. So soon Fall Guys will be everywhere.

The cute battle royale party game showed up first on PC and PlayStation 4 last August, and it was an overnight hit. It quickly became the most-downloaded free PlayStation Plus game ever and it sold over seven million copies on Steam in just a few weeks, according to publisher Devolver. That is very impressive.

Players loved Fall Guys’ cute characters, fun music and the levels. It’s kind of a chaotic spin on obstacle course game shows like Wipeout and MXC/Takeshi’s Castle. But here, up to 60 players can drop into each match and after a series of races, challenges, and other levels, only one is left standing.

We don’t know yet if Fall Guys will support cross-platform play, but at least Switch and Xbox players will finally get in on the fun in the coming months. It remains to be seen whether Mediatonic and Devolver will eventually bring it to iOS and Android. But is it too late? Are people still wanting to play? We will see soon.

Source Engadget

