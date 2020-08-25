Fall Guys is coming to mobile in China

The viral PC and PS4 game Fall Guys is getting a mobile makeover, in China at least, according to games analyst Daniel Ahmad. He tweeted that the Chinese entertainment company Bilibili has won the rights to “publish a mobile version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in China.” So far, almost 150,000 people have made reservations for the game on iOS and Android. This game continues to be very popular.

The game is frustratingly hard to win, which makes it fun to play and fun to watch. The game has amassed 1.5 million players after just 24 hours, and two million players on Steam in less than a week.

It is typical for Chinese companies to take popular platform games and make separate mobile versions. Fall Guys seems like a no brainer for smartphones, as the controls are relatively simple and the games are short. Perfect for gaming on the move.

Mediatonic has said that “we’d love to bring the game to other platforms” down the road. It has yet to confirm the news, however, and there’s no word yet on when a mobile version of Fall Guys might hit China or elsewhere in the world, so we will see what happens with this.

Source Engadget

