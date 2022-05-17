Fall Guys hits Switch, Xbox and Epic Games Store on June 21st

It’s been over a year since Mediatonic confirmed that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was coming to the Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms. After some delays, it is nearly here. The fun battle royale platformer is coming to these platforms, and the Epic Games Store, on June 21st. A dedicated PlayStation 5 version is also coming. Full cross-play and cross-progression will be available across all platforms.

Fall Guys is also going free-to-play. Existing players on PlayStation and Steam will get a legacy pack, which includes three costumes and some other goodies. Newcomers who pre-register can claim some goodies too.

A new season will also start on June 21st. Mediatonic is resetting things and calling it Season 1: Free For All though. It will be the first seasonal update since November and, there will be new levels and more cosmetics to look forward to. There will also be a premium season pass with 100 tiers and extra cosmetic items. Those who get the legacy pass will get free access to the premium season pass for season one. A free season pass will still be available with other items to unlock as well.

Another change is that crowns will no longer be used for currency to buy items. The crown rank feature will be boosted with more rewards. Unspent crowns will be converted into Kudos. There will be another in-game currency called Show-Bucks, which can be used to buy the premium season pass. Some costumes that are coming soon include Ezio from the Assassin’s Creed series, and Mecha Godzilla and Mothra.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Epic Games

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals