Fall Guys gets anti-cheat solution in major update

As part of a major mid-season update, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is getting Fortnite’s Easy Anti-Cheat software. This should finally take care of all the cheaters in the game, which is good news for non-cheaters.

There are some ruthless cheaters sabotaging gameplay. In August, developer Mediatonic said it had a plan for dealing with these players, and early this month, it said it would use Epic’s Easy Anti-Cheat software, which is also used by Fortnite. Now, the tech is ready, and finally, the millions of users who play Fall Guys should be able to do so uninterrupted by cheaters.

“Easy Anti-Cheat is used by the best in the business and will mean our jelly beans receive the very best protection from the bad eggs seeking to exploit them,” Mediatonic wrote in its announcement.

That’s not the only change coming to the game, though. Mediatonic is remixing levels, so you can expect some round variations, new obstacles, random rotations, and more. Like a giant hammer obstacle named Big Yeetus. The changes should keep the jelly beans on their toes. And it is always good to mix things up so that it doesn’t get stale for players now that the cheaters are gone.

Source Engadget

