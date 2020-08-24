Facebook’s Classic Design Will Gone In September

For the past few months, Facebook has been rolling out its brand new design. Obviously, ome users do prefer the old design or are more comfortable with it, which is why Facebook allowed users to switch back and forth between either design for a time.

Unfortunately, if you were a fan of the classic design, you will have to start getting used to the new one because according to the company, the classic Facebook design will be going away permanently in September. So users will no longer be given the option as to whether or not they want to use the old or new design, and will be forced to use the new UI. It is just the way it is.

Facebook says, “We’ve updated how www.facebook.com looks. If you’re using the new Facebook.com, you can switch back to the classic Facebook temporarily. Starting in September, everyone will have the new design.” The new design will have larger UI elements and more rounded corners and is essentially a more modern look for the site.

Long-time users will probably need a bit of time to get used to this change, so if you’ve opted to continue using the classic design, maybe it’s time to switch over and start getting used to it.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals