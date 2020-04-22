Facebook To Remove Anti-Lockdown Posts

As the coronavirus lockdowns continue, many governments around the world are asking people who are not in essential services to stay home. The idea behind these orders is to lessen the burden on healthcare systems that are currently overwhelmed by patients.

However, some who are defying these orders and have organized anti-lockdown protests, believing it is fine to go back to work. So Facebook is removing posts and events that promote these kinds of protests. This was revealed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during an interview with Good Morning America.

Zuckerberg says, “We do classify that as harmful misinformation and we take that down at the same time. It’s important that people can debate policy, so there’s a line on this. But, you know, more than normal political discourse, I think a lot of the stuff that people are saying that is false around a health emergency like this can be classified as harmful misinformation.”

Facebook also recently introduced a new feature that warns users if they have interacted with posts deemed to be misinformation and directs them to more official sources like information from the WHO. What do you think? Is this another violation of people’s rights or just trying to do the right thing?

