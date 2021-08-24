Facebook To Bring Video And Audio Calls Back To The Main App

Way back when Facebook’s app allowed users to chat with friends while browsing the app. However, the company later decided to split up the feature by forcing users to download and use the Messenger app if they wanted to chat with friends or call them for video or audio chats.

For the most part, it seems like people have gotten used to this. It has been several years since these changes were made, but now it looks like Facebook has decided that maybe this wasn’t the best idea after all. According to Bloomberg, it looks like Facebook has decided to reverse their decision and bring communications back to the main app.

According to the report, users who want to make video or voice calls to their Facebook friends will soon be able to do it using the main Facebook app. However, if they want to chat, it looks like users will still need to download the Messenger app, so this is a kind of compromise.

Facebook’s Director of Product for Messenger Connor Hayes said that these changes are being rolled out to a select few users in the US to start with, so it could be a while before we see the feature make its way to more users.

Source Ubergizmo

