Facebook testing dark mode in its mobile app

Facebook is testing a dark mode in its mobile app with more than just a handful of users. The social network has teamed up with Jane Manchun Wong to confirm that it’s publicly testing dark mode on Android and iOS. While who’s getting the option isn’t clear, many more people were reporting access to the night-friendly option. So it is quite a few users.

If you have the option, you’ll see a Dark Mode button in the Settings & Privacy section under the Menu tab. From there, you can turn it on or off, or leave it up to your system-level settings. If you have an OS-level dark mode switch on when the Sun goes down, Facebook can do the same.

The feature has been a long time coming and many have been waiting for this feature. Facebook let users opt in to a dark mode on the desktop way back in March, and companion apps like Messenger have had the option since 2019. We don’t know why the core Facebook app is getting this feature so much later, but then it may be that they thought that given the sheer importance of an app likely used by billions of people, it was good to wait.

