Facebook testing a dark mode for mobile app

You might not have to rely on your computer if you want to browse Facebook in dark mode now. After reports of the color change popping up, Facebook has confirmed that it’s testing a dark mode in its mobile apps. So soon you can enjoy dark mode on your phone as well as your desktop setup.

The feature is only available to a “small percentage” of users worldwide currently, according to a spokesperson. Most of us likely won’t see if for a while, even though it’s clearly edging toward a wider release at some unknown point in time.

We knew it was coming because the company has already brought dark mode to a number of apps, including Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. We are not certain why the core mobile app is the last in line, especially since Facebook has a massive number of mobile users (3 billion are active across its various apps on a monthly basis the last time anyone counted. ). So it also would make sense for Facebook to be cautious about rolling out dark mode in its main app when any bugs or design issues could affect a large section of its audience. It should be here soon for all.

Source Engdaget

