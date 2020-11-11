Facebook takes down Stop the Steal election content

Facebook is trying to get a handle on people and groups spreading “election misinformation” via Stop the Steal messaging. The company took down several prominent Facebook pages and at least one group promoting Stop the Steal.

The social network’s actions affected seven pages, which had over 2 million followers. According to Facebook, the pages used “inauthentic behavior tactics,” to amplify their posts. The company also took down a group that had been named “Stop the Steal,” but was later renamed to “Gay Communists for Socialism.” As of now their are recounts on the elction and much to investigate, like claims of fraud, so maybe call out Facebook for choosing sides.

The takedowns come days after Facebook removed another group called “Stop the Steal,” which gained hundreds of thousands of followers in its first 24 hours. Facebook pulled the group, where members spread “conspiracy theories” about the results of the election and they claim they advocated an armed response.

Facebook has deployed a number of other changes recently to better control information. The company has reduced the distribution of some live videos and election-related posts and has imposed restrictions on groups that have repeatedly broken its ever-shifting rules. Problem is what they call misinformation is often people’s opinions.

Source Engadget

