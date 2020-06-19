Facebook Portal Now Supports Up To 50 Users Per Call

Thanks to Facebook’s somewhat spotty history with regards to user privacy, many were surprised when the company announced its Portal video calling device back in 2018 as it basically put a Facebook camera in your home. But, if you do own a Portal, then the latest update might interest you just the same.

Facebook has revealed that the latest update to Portal will allow as many as 50 users per video call. This is due to Facebook expanding its Messenger Rooms feature for the device. Facebook says, “Starting today, you can easily hang out with friends and family on video group calls with Messenger Rooms on Portal — shareable video chat links for up to 50 people make it easier to get together with others remotely.”

Messenger Rooms is basically Facebook’s answer to Zoom. Messenger had previously allowed users to make video calls, but with Messenger Rooms, it expanded the number of active users per call to up to 50. While it doesn’t match Zoom’s 100 user limit, it should be more than enough for most users.

Aside from allowing 50 users per call, Facebook has also added new background options so you can hide your room’s background while you’re on a video call with your colleagues or friends.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals