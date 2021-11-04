Facebook Might Need To Pay $20 Million For Meta Name

Last week, Facebook announced a rebranding, officially calling themselves “Meta” from now on. This is for Facebook’s parent company, and the social media platform will continue to be called Facebook and other products like WhatsApp and Instagram will now be a subsidiary of Meta.

However, it looks like the name change to Meta could cost the company quite a bit. This is because back in August, Zach Shutt filed for the trademark “Meta” for his startup PC company, which had already sold products under the Meta PC brand back in November of 2020.

However, Facebook filed for the trademark on October 28th, but neither filing has been approved which means that there could be a legal battle over the name. According to TMZ, Meta PC’s Schutt and cofounder Joe Darger have suggested that they are willing to stand down if Mark Zuckerberg was willing to pay them $20 million for the name.

Facebook has not yet commented on the issue, so we don’t know how this will end. There have been various instances of these types of situations in the past, so whether Facebook will just pay $20 million for Meta PC to step down, or fight it out in the court of law remains a mystery.

Source Ubergizmo

