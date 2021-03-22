Facebook May make A Kid-Friendly Instagram

Recently, Instagram updated and introduced some features to help protect its younger users. But there’s a better way to keep kids away from unwanted adults and that is by creating a social network that’s just kids. Facebook could be thinking about doing this.

A report from BuzzFeed News suggests that Facebook could be thinking about building a kids-only version of Instagram. This version would only be usable by those aged 13 and below. Instagram head Adam Mosseri has confirmed that this is something the company is exploring.

Mosseri said, “We have to do a lot here, but part of the solution is to create a version of Instagram for young people or kids where parents have transparency or control. It’s one of the things we’re exploring.” However, just because it is designed for kids doesn’t necessarily make it safe. They will have to deal with kids being mean to each other, which leads to bullying and more.

It’s not an end-all solution. For instance, YouTube Kids, despite being billed for kids, has had times where adult content has managed to sneak past YouTube’s algorithms. Anyway, it is an interesting move if Facebook does this and really implements a new kid’s site.

