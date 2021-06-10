Facebook May Be Developing A Smartwatch

Facebook has mostly been a software and social network company, but they might have some hardware ambitions according to a report from The Verge. Facebook is apparently working on a smartwatch that could arrive next summer and it could have an interesting design for the display.

The Facebook smartwatch could come with a detachable display with two built-in cameras, so in addition to being a smartwatch, Facebook sees users using the smartwatch as a photography tool of sorts, or maybe even for video calling. The company did launch its Portal video conferencing system, so this doesn’t seem too far-fetched.

The camera on the front is said to be primarily used for video calls, while the one on the back will capture 1080p footage. Facebook is also said to be in discussions with other companies to help create accessories for this watch.

The company has toyed with hardware in the past, like when they collaborated with HTC on a Facebook phone, but that did not work out. The company has expanded to other products though, like VR headsets and its Portal system. Would a smartwatch from Facebook be a hit? We’ll have to wait and see. It is an interesting idea anyway.

Source Ubergizmo

