Facebook Launches New Tuned App For Couples

If you have a significant other that you like to share photos and messages with on Facebook but don’t want to spam your friend’s feed, you’re in luck because Facebook has since announced the launch of a new app called Tuned that has been designed with couples in mind.

But isn’t that what Facebook Messenger and other messaging apps are for? Sure, you could use that, but the way Facebook Tuned has been designed, it has been created in the style of a scrapbook so that users can collect their memories in a nicer format. So it is all about the look of it.

Some features include the ability to connect it with Spotify where users can share things like their favorite songs and playlists. They can also share their “moods” to let the other person know how they’re feeling, and also the ability to share photos, notes, and voice memos, plus more.

It doesn’t seem like many would sign up to use it. And given Facebook’s privacy scandals, I’m sure that many might not be comfortable with the company collecting even more personal information about them. However, if you are cool with it, Tuned is only available in the US and Canada for iPhone users.

Source Ubergizmo

