Facebook Gaming Has 2 New Pokémon Games

The Pokémon company has two new exclusive games on Facebook Gaming. So go ahead and catch them all.

The two games are the ‘Pokémon Tower Battle’, developed by Bombay Play, and the ‘Pokémon Medallion Battle’, developed by GCTurbo. This holiday season right before 2020 is a great time to introduce these new games. Many players will jump in to try these two exclusives for sure.

Pokémon Tower Battle is all about making the tallest tower and discovering/leveling-up your Pokémon. However, it will be against other players in real-time. You will also have leaderboards to see who’s performing the best as well. You can also compete against your Facebook friends instead of just random people.

It looks like a very simple game but you need to have a good strategy. So, it should be fun to try it and see if you like it.

The Pokémon Medallion Battle is a card battle strategy game where you also get to train and evolve your Pokémon. Every month, new pokémon will be added so that should keep you busy.

The Tower Battle game is available for worldwide users so many will play this game. However, the Medallion Battle card game will be limited to the players in the Asia-Pacific region except for Oceania and Vietnam. Sounds fun.

Source Ubergizmo

