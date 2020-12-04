Facebook Deleting Pictures, Videos Uploaded From The PS4

Some people think that keeping their photos and videos on Facebook might be a good way to preserve them and act as a backup, but this may not be a good idea. According to multiple user reports, Facebook has started to delete pictures and videos uploaded to its platform from the PS4.

In the past Facebook and the PS4 were integrated with each other, so gamers on the PS4 could directly upload screenshots and videos taken on their console directly to the social media platform and share it with their friends. But, about a year ago, Sony announced that they would be removing this integration.

Neither company has stated why, but some users think that it could be due to how Facebook collects user information, and perhaps Sony did not want to be a part of that. So about a year after their partnership came to an end, some users began noticing their images and videos were being deleted without notification.

No one knows why it is happening and if it is a bug or done on purpose. It might be a good time to rethink adding content to Facebook from your PS4 at any rate. At least for now.

Source Ubergizmo

