Facebook Cloud Gaming Is Now Available On iPhones

As technology gets more advanced, requirements for games get higher as well. So eventually your brand new computer or phone will no longer be able to play certain games as smoothly as it used to back when it was still brand new. It is just the way it goes.

This is why cloud gaming is so intriguing. The bulk of the processing is done in the cloud on a server somewhere, helping make games easier to play for our computers. If you’re an iPhone user, then you might be interested to know that Facebook has launched its cloud gaming service for iPhones as well.

It looks like Facebook will be going the same route as other cloud gaming services for iOS devices, where it will only be accessible through a web app. While Apple has relaxed some of its restrictions for streaming apps, it is still restrictive enough where it might not be worth the effort, especially when you can sort of get around those restrictions by enabling it through the web.

According to Facebook’s vice president of gaming, Vivek Sharma, “As many have pointed out, Apple’s policy to ‘allow’ cloud games on the App Store doesn’t allow for much at all. Apple’s requirement for each cloud game to have its own page, go through review, and appear in search listings defeats the purpose of cloud gaming. These roadblocks mean players are prevented from discovering new games, playing cross-device, and accessing high-quality games instantly in native iOS apps — even for those who aren’t using the latest and most expensive devices.”

Will this be a hit for Facebook? We will see.

