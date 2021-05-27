Facebook and Instagram users can now hide like counts from posts

The like button found on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram can create anxiety for some users. They feel pressure. Now, after a period of testing the effects of hiding like counts on Instagram, Facebook has announced that it will give users of both sites the ability to use this feature. During the testing, experts and users found that not seeing like counts helped take pressure off of some subscribers while it also annoyed others.

Subscribers who like to see like counts say that it gives them a sense of what is popular, while others see low like counts as a personal affront. This is why Facebook is giving users the ability to decide for themselves whether to hide like counts or show them. So now Facebook and Instagram users will be able to hide like counts on posts in their feeds though it will take weeks for the update to come to all Facebook and Instagram users. If you don’t see it yet you will soon. Hide them if you like or just leave them to see.

Facebook says that with likes removed, “you can focus on the photos and videos being shared, instead of how many likes posts get.”

Source Phone Arena

