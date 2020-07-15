UVMask face mask offers real-time UV-C filtration and purification

If you are searching for a fully featured face mask, the UVMask may be worth more investigation. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $1 million thanks to over 7,000 backers with still 30 days remaining.

“Meet UVMask, the next-generation reusable antiviral & antipollution breathing face mask with the most powerful UV-C purification technology on the market.Equipped with a passive air filter, and a groundbreaking patent-pending Sterile-Vortex active protection, it filters and purifies 99.99% of air 10x faster than you can breathe.”

Early bird pledges are available from $99 offering a 60% saving the recommended retail price. Each kit comes with 10 replaceable filters and the new SBC charging cable.

“The UV-C light is sealed within the patent-pending Sterile-Vortex. As you breathe, the air is sent through the vortex and purified under two 25,000μW/cm2 UV-C LEDs. Enjoy two high-efficiency layers of protection. Beyond purifying, this cool mask also filters air through a high-efficiency filter that blocks all air pollutants, dust, pollen, tobacco & bushfire smoke.”

Source : Kickstarter

