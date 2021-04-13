GigaDrive Thunderbolt 4 waterproof, 4TB external SSD

GigaDrive is a new rugged external SSD not only provides extremely fast transfer speeds but is also resistant to water, dust and shocks. Equipped with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity the pocket-sized SSD can be equipped with up to 4 TB NVMe M.2 of storage offering speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $359 or £258 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 48% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the GigaDrive campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the GigaDrive external SSD project play the promotional video below.

“GigaDrive is powered by Thunderbolt 4 and USB4. This next-generation universal cable connectivity solution allows GigaDrive to hit stable read and write speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s. Our DRAM cache chip pre-processes transfers so files can copy simultaneously and efficiently. And the proprietary aluminum shell design ensures steady heat dissipation so your GigaDrive never gets too hot. Together, they make better use of USB4’s and Thunderbolt 3-4’s maximum speed potential, and deliver stable performance without endangering your data.”

“You can backup all your data from laptops, PCs, mobile phones, cameras, and drones in a matter of seconds. No need to install additional software, or use non-privacy-friendly clouds. Throw it! Dip it! Shak it or take it to the Sahara! GigaDrive will still be transferring and streaming data as it did on the first day you got it…”

“Be it a simple coffee spilling or an accidental drop, with its IP67 rating and rugged design, your GigaDrive will withstand it all and beyond. We’ve tested GigaDrive in extreme conditions — water, dust, and even drops from 10 feet — so you can safely do so too! Whatever happens, your memories and data are fully safe and intact.”

Capacities are available in 1 TB, 2 TB and 4TB.Be that thousands of 1GB files or dozens of 100GB ones, GigaDrive’s storage capacity is big enough to record HD videos on your iPhone up to 3 hours everyday, every week, every month for a year! From photos of your childhood and high school days, to summer vacation video footage, to computer games and work files, GigaDrive will serve you for years to come.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the external SSD, jump over to the official GigaDrive crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals