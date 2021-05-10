ACASIS super fast external SSD case and hub

If you are searching for a customisable external SSD drive capable of accepting a wide variety of both M.2 NVMe and M.2 SATA SSD drives you may be interested in the new ACASIS external SSD and 10-in-1 hub which has launched via Kickstarter this month and already blasted past it required pledge goal with still 29 days remaining thanks to over 200 backers. The portable external SSD hub provides read and write speeds of up to 1000 Mb per second and allows you to tailor your storage to your exact requirements and budget, swapping out drives when needed.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $89 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the ACASIS campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the ACASIS external SSD project view the promotional video below.

“Introducing ACASIS, a Super Fast External M.2 SSD fit for Multiple SSD interfaces and sizes. No matter how many kinds of SSD you have, ACASIS is compatible with them all. Just a normal SSD? ACASIS is also a 10-in-1 Multifunctional Hub to transfer data among all your devices and expand what you want. No more limited device storage and sluggish data transfer.”

“With Up to 1,000MB/s read and write speed, ACASIS performs perfectly and gets 10GB files transferred in only 10 seconds which is 15X faster than your traditional HDD. Uniquely designed for all kinds of Solid State Drive, ACASIS allows you to change a new SSD card when the old one is full. The installation is Super Easy & Quick—less than one minute—thanks to the Tool-Free Design. The aluminum cover can be easily slid in/out in one smooth motion, and the SSD can be simply inserted without a screw.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the external SSD, jump over to the official ACASIS crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

