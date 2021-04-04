Transfast portable external SSD offers speeds upto 550 MB/s

Transfast is a new portable SSD providing up to 2 TB of storage together with read and write speeds of up to 550 MB/s. The pocket -sized lightweight external SSD has been specifically designed to provide portability, speed, storage, durability, and offer a cloud storage subscription-killer, say its creators. Transfast is equipped with a USB 3.1 Gen 2 connection and offers support for Android, Linux, Windows and Apple systems and is available with either 1 TB or 2 TB capacities.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $127 or £94 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Transfast campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Transfast portable SSD project play the promotional video below.

“TRANSFAST does all this while also being more affordable and safer than cloud storage. Unlike subscription-based business models of a cloud drive, all your data exists offline on the SSD, which means you can access your files without an internet connection, making you safe from data-breaches and hackers.”

“Its durable design and high impact aluminium exterior makes TRANSFAST virtually indestructible. The heat generated during high capacity usage can be spread evenly to its surface, as TRANSFAST is individually crafted from Anodized Aluminum using CNC machines for rigid durability to ensure that the TRANSFAST delivers superior endurance and stability.”

Source : Kickstarter

