EVE Online now lets you play in a web browser

EVE Online has been a popular MMO for a long time and addicts got their wish last year when developer CCP games announced EVE Anywhere, which is a browser-based platform for streaming the popular space MMO. Today, that’s opening up to all EVE players, and not just premium Omega subscribers. All you need is a modern browser, like Chrome, Edge, Safari or Firefox, and a solid 25Mbps internet to begin streaming some epic space battles.

EVE Anywhere is launching in the US and certain European countries, like Germany, Switzerland, and the UK, with more territories arriving later in the year. Are you ready for more action?

CCP says it’s depending on Intel technology to stream the game to players over high-capacity servers. While diehard fans are not going to give up their PC rigs anytime soon, but EVE Anywhere will at least let you squeeze in a few sessions when you’re away from home (or at work, which of course you would never do. Right? Of course not.). The platform could also be handy as a gateway for players with slow and older hardware since even a Chromebook would be able to stream EVE Anywhere. So now you can always battle.

Source Engadget

Image Credit CCP

