EU votes in favor of Right to Repair

Right to Repair, at least as far as the legislation in the European Union is concerned, has now inched towards becoming reality as the latest vote has backed with just three votes against. It looks like the EU is in favor of the repairability of mobile devices, and they are aiming to make this a key initiative for 2022.

Since 2020, proposals for Right to Repair legislation have been worked on by the European Parliament. This time it is different. A major element in the proposed legislation has now passed a plenary vote. The European Parliament voted 509 in favor, three against, and 13 abstentions, on the topic of the EU Commission’s proposal.

The proposal would require manufacturers to design products that could last longer and be repaired, instead of replaced with a new product. The proposal also underscores the need to ensure better access by end-users and third-party repair service providers to spare parts and manuals, in order to be able to repair an iPhone, for example.

The proposal also listed the general public’s opinion on the matter. According to its data, 79% of EU citizens agree that manufacturers should be required to make the process of repairing devices easier or to replace individual parts if they have malfunctioned. In fact, 77% would rather repair their device than replace it. Many don’t like the waste, but also many don’t like the cost of a new device when it is not needed.

Source Phone Arena

Image Credit Pexels

