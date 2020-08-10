ESPN+ Will Cost A $1 More A Month

If you’re still undecided about whether or not you want to subscribe to Disney’s ESPN+, you might want to act quickly because the company has announced that starting on August 12, they will be increasing the price of its monthly subscription from $4.99 a month to $5.99 a month. This means that over the course of a year, you will be paying $12 more. You still have a few days though.

Current subscribers will get to keep paying the current prices for at least a year as these changes will only affect brand new subscribers. Luckily you still have time to sign up under the $4.99 plan and be grandfathered in.

While the monthly subscription price will be increasing, if you are willing to commit for at least a year, the annual subscription will remain the same at $49.99 a year. It also seems that the bundle that combines Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu will continue to be priced at $12.99 a month.

So this means that the price hike will only apply to a standalone ESPN+ subscription and will mostly apply to customers who aren’t willing to commit to a one year subscription and want to pay month-to-month. Like we said you have a few days to get that old price still.

Source Ubergizmo

