Epic Still Trolling Apple With Free Fortnite Campaign

Apple and Epic are in a legal battle over Fortnite Battle Royale. Epic does not want to pay Apple a cut for their in-app purchases. At least not a huge cut. So Epic has gone on to launch several campaigns targeting companies like Apple and Google.

The latest from Epic is a “Free Fortnite” campaign where they are sending social media influencers a package containing a jacket and a Samsung tablet. The box is designed in white and is said to resemble the packaging that Apple uses for its products.

The jacket also has a logo that is very similar to Apple, and also features rainbow stripes that Apple has used in its logo in the past. The “Free Fortnite” phrase also seems to be designed using a font similar to the ones that Apple has used. This fight is getting personal.

The package also has a letter that reads, “Fornite was named the Samsung Galaxy Store Game of the Year for 2020. In celebration, we’ve teamed up with Samsung to send you a special box of #FreeFortnite gear. While Fortnite may not currently be available on the App Store or Google Play, you can still get the latest Fortnite updates directly from the Epic Games app on the Galaxy Store. Spread the word, #FreeFortnite.”

And the fight continues.

Source Ubergizmo

