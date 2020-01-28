Emoji license plates could be coming to the US

We all know about their ability to add some color and whimsy to a text message, and emoji have become a part of our online interactions every day. Now, thanks to a new piece of proposed legislation introduced last week in the Vermont House of Representatives, they could soon start making state license plates more colorful too.

It sounds crazy, but the bill, introduced by Democrat Rebecca White, would allow drivers to add one of six emoji to their license plates. This would be in addition to whatever combination of letters and numbers the state’s Commissioner of Motor Vehicles assigns to a car or a driver picks for themselves. So you won’t have to worry about saying something like “thinking face, smiling face with heart-eyes and face with tears of joy” the next time you need to report a Vermont driver to police.

If the bill goes through, Vermont would be the first state in the US to allow emoji on license plates. Queensland, Australia, as of last year, has been able to add one of five emoji to their plates for about $336. We don’t know how much it would charge for the plates. Weird, but neat news at any rate.

Source Engadget

