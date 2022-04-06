Elon Musk and Twitter CEO suggest an edit button may be coming

As a Twitter board member, Musk is already promising to work closely with Agrawal and Twitter’s other top names on “significant improvements in coming months.” The edit button teasers may be a sign of what’s to come.

As far as missing social networking features go, Twitter’s mythical edit button is a big one. However, based on a couple of cryptic new messages tweeted by two very important people, our long wait for an edit button may be over… But when will it happen?

Just hours after being confirmed to have recently spent close to $3 billion on more than 9 percent of Twitter’s total shares, eccentric entrepreneur and SpaceX founder Elon Musk started a poll, directly asking his followers if they want an edit button for their tweets or not.

With over two million votes counted at the time of this writing, the results are not surprising, with close to three-quarters of voters picking yes and around 26 percent seemingly supporting chaos by replying no.

It’s impossible to know if this poll actually means something. Owning 9.2 percent of a company’s shares doesn’t exactly give a person all of the authority to implement any changes they want. We will have to see where this all goes.

