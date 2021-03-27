WOWSTICK miniature electric hand drill hits Kickstarter from $39

Makers, hobbyists, model makers and those looking for a small multipurpose electric hand drill may be interested in the WOWSTICK, launched via Kickstarter this week. The miniature lightweight electric hand drill comes supplied with eight drill bits and features an all in one metal construction, housing a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and has a one button operation.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the WOWSTICK campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the WOWSTICK miniature electric hand drill project checkout the promotional video below.

“They say the pen is mightier than the sword, and WOWSTICK miniature pen-shaped hand drill is probably a designer’s great friend, helping them to drill and put their imagination into shining works. It is the world’s first one-piece miniature electric hand drill for creative DIY, and it features super lightweight, ultra-quietness and great portability.”

“Finish your DIY projects with the right tool kit is important. WOWSTICK hand drill helps drill small holes of various things: resin, plastic, wood cardboard, paper cardboard, crafts, model making, aluminum / copper sheet and foil, etc. Aiming at its practicality and simplicity, WOWSTICK is the cordless lithium-ion battery powered drill which is crated just like a pen, an ideal tool for DIY-ers as well as general people.”

“No more clunky gadgets, wires, and plug-points. WOWSTICK one-piece miniature hand drill with its dispatchable head lets you accomplish your creation by gripping up, aiming at the point, and pressing one single button. “

Source : Kickstarter

