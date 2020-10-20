Elder Scrolls VI May Be Exclusive To The Xbox

Microsoft has acquired ZeniMax, so this also means that they acquired Bethesda. This has put the future of the company’s games in question because if a company like Microsoft who owns the Xbox platform were to acquire a developer, wouldn’t they want to make the games exclusive to their platform?

In an interview with Kotaku, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer was asked about the acquisition with a question about if Microsoft would be able to recoup their $7.5 billion investment in the company if a game like Elder Scrolls VI were to be exclusive to the Xbox/Windows platform.

Spencer replied yes, but the executive added, “This deal was not done to take games away from another player base like that. Nowhere in the documentation that we put together was: ‘How do we keep other players from playing these games?’ We want more people to be able to play games, not fewer people to be able to go play games.”

While this does not directly confirm that the Elder Scrolls VI will be exclusive, it does point out that Microsoft has several platforms that they can already distribute to that would allow them to potentially sell enough copies to recoup the investment. I guess we will have to wait and see how this plays out, but the Elder Scrolls VI will not be arriving for a while.

