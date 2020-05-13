Elder Scrolls VI Is Still Years Away

Bethesda is downplaying the existence of The Elder Scrolls VI, however, the company made a surprise announcement in 2018 and revealed that the game was in its pre-production stages, although the company did warn that it could be a long time before it will be officially announced.

Now today, it seems that we are still not close to hearing more about the game. Bethesda’s Pete Hines responded to a question on Twitter about details about The Elder Scrolls VI, in which he replied by saying that it will be “years from now” before details about the game are revealed. It is no doubt a serious undertaking to make this game.

Bethesda is focusing on its next game, Starfield, and until that game has been finished and released, the company is not expected to begin working on The Elder Scrolls VI.

Starfield will be a brand new IP for the company, but there is still no release date for the upcoming game. It has been suggested that it might be skipping the current-gen consoles, meaning that it is being developed for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which makes sense. The company said back in 2018 that the decision to announce The Elder Scrolls VI so early was to prevent fans from being disappointed. But we need more details.

Source Ubergizmo

