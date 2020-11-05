Elder Scrolls 6 Will Have A Brand New Engine

It might still be a long time before we learn more about Bethesda’s upcoming Elder Scrolls 6 game, but the game’s director Todd Howard has revealed that the game will be coming with a brand new engine that players will be looking forward to in the future.

Howard says that Bethesda usually makes tweaks to their game engines with every release, but with the upcoming Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield, Bethesda has invested heavily in improving it and they are doing an overhaul to their game engine, calling it the largest they’ve ever had.

The director was quoted as saying, “There are things we do that we still like, the way we build our worlds, the way people can mod it — these are things I think are fundamentally good about our tech stack. But from rendering to animation to pathing to procedural generation… I don’t want to say everything, but it’s a significant overhaul.”

Even so, the Elder Scrolls 6 will be a long time coming still, but, Starfield will be released first and it should give gamers an idea of what they can expect from this new engine in the future. I personally can’t wait to see this new engine in action.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals