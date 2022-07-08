Elden Ring’s ‘Let Me Solo Her’ Gifted A Sword By Devs

Elden Ring debuted earlier this year, but out of the millions of players, one clearly rose above the rest: Klein Tsuboi, AKA “Let Me Solo Her.” He wields nothing but dual katanas and a pot on his head, and more importantly, he helped other players kill one of the game’s toughest bosses thousands of times over. And so publisher Bandai Namco sent him an official swag box, with a personal thank you note and a real-life sword. It was well earned.

“It’s here,” Tsuboi tweeted on Thursday along with photos of the package he received. “Thank you Bandai Namco and Elden Ring for giving me this gift and congratulating me for being #LetMeSoloHer.”

There was also a cloak and some other goodies.

Tsuboi started getting famous in the Elden Ring community in April. Players taking on the late-game boss Malenia would summon a random internet stranger to help them out. When Tsuboi was the one who showed up naked, he’d tell the other player to “let me solo her.” Hence the name.

And he would easily take out the tough foe for you. As word of his deeds spread across Reddit and social media, he gained a reputation for his naked antics. As of May he’d soloed Malenia over 1,000 times. Elden Ring mods have even been made in his honor.

“I can still remember my first experience with the soulsborne series and almost quitting because of Iudex Gundyr in Dark souls 3,” Tsuoboi tweeted yesterday, after receiving his official recognition from the publisher. “I’m glad I persisted and went on to enjoy the game, because this community is one of the most passionate and dedicated people I’ve ever seen in a game, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Good on you Tsuboi

Source Kotaku

Image Credit FromSoftware

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals