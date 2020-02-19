Eight Kingdom Hearts games hit the Xbox One

Kingdom Hearts III coming to Xbox One was a big deal all by itself. It was the first time a game from the series was published on one of Microsoft’s platforms, and it was the first time a mainline Kingdom Hearts game wasn’t exclusive to a PlayStation console. Big news indeed. Well, now Xbox gamers can play even more of the series.

Square Enix has published Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue on Xbox One. The two compilations comprise eight games and one movie, so fans can play almost every entry in the Kingdom Hearts saga on Xbox One.

That’s not all. There’s more coming to Xbox One later this month. K H III Re Mind, which is a DLC that takes place just before the game’s final battle. This will come out on February 25th. K H III will be available to play as part of Xbox Game Pass starting on the same date.

If you’ve never played any of these games before this is a good time to start. Especially if you don’t own a PS4. These games are popular with fans and have gained quite a following over the years.

Source Engadget

