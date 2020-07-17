PockeTool 2.0 EDC multitool from $35

Building on their first design the PockeTool Team have returned to Kickstarter to launch their new PockeTool 2.0 EDC multitool designed to provide a daily companion complete with a folding blade. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the second-generation multitool now available via Kickstarter with early bird pledges starting from $35 or roughly £28. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during November 2020.

“Compared with the 1st generation, PockeTool 2.0 is fatter with more well-rounded features and designs for outdoor activities. A pulley is added into the design with a maximum load of 10kg, which can easily lift and move heavy objects. The optimized flint device is far superior and makes life more convenient. Another remarkable feature is the added sharp blade, which not only allows you to quickly cut rope or stuff but with the serrated design at the end of the blade, it can also be used for cutting off branches, etc. “

“PockeTool 2.0 has all the basic tools you need in daily life e.g. bottle opener, letter opener, cardboard box opener, flat head screwdriver, Philips screwdriver, staple remover, scratching lottery scratchers and cutting off tags, etc. This tiny and lightweight multitool works great as an everyday carry.”

“PockeTool 2.0 includes multiple hex wrenches that can be used as M7-M13 wrench spanners. It also has a Philips screwdriver and a flat head screwdriver. Its unique geometric design allows maximum use of any given screw type. PockeTool 2.0 is a good example of maximizing simplicity while achieving functionality. The semi-circle at both ends of the tool provides a slot to fit the wires, in order to clip the wire/rope or twist a thick wire more easily. Along with a multi-functional 4.5cm, a long ruler provides you a handy measuring instrument for instant measurement.”

Source : Kickstarter

