Storm 2 EDC battery pack from $99

If you are searching for a powerful yet highly portable EDC battery pack, you may be interested in the Storm 2 which has launched via Kickstarter this month and has already raised over $350,000 thanks to over 2,400 backers with still 29 days remaining. Equipped with a 27600mAh/99.36Wh battery and offering a 3.3-25.2V DC Out togther with 2 x USB-C ports together with a USB-A port and on-board power management system, as well as a see-through case designed. The Storm 2 also supports fast charging and features pass through charging technology and 100 watt power delivery and combined fast charging. To learn more about the Storm 2 EDC battery pack project review the promotional video below.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $99 or £70 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Storm 2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021.

“Modern mobile devices are getting smaller, smarter, and more useful. However, battery capacity is not keeping pace with the power demands of gaming, apps and advanced technologies like 5G. Unfortunately for users, this means carrying more chargers and backup batteries while on the”

“Its Cyberpunk style transparent case marks the new era of power banks. The sci-fi display screen provides users total freedom and charging control. Equipped with an adjustable DC output, STORM 2 can charge up all your devices and gadgets safely and reliably. It handles all your charging needs with 2 USB-C charging ports that can quickly charge most modern electronics and a USB-A port for mobile devices.”

“STORM 2’s on-display power management system visualizes the battery life, charge cycles, output distribution per battery cell, running temp, and DC voltage adjustment in a clear, concise, and intuitive way, giving you unparalleled control and access to all the information you need. Now, power is right at your fingertips.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the EDC battery pack, jump over to the official Storm 2 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

