eBay May Accept Cryptocurrency As Payment

As the popularity of cryptocurrency continues to rise, it’s not surprising to see that more companies are starting to accept it as a valid form of payment. For those of you who shop on eBay often, there might be some good news on that front. This will make you happy.

According to an interview with TheStreet, eBay CEO Jamie Iannone hinted that support for cryptocurrency could be coming soon. Iannone says, “We’re just completing our transition to manage payments where we’re now managing $85 billion of volume on our platform directly. This gives us the ability to open up new forms of payment.”

While Iannone does not explicitly confirm support for crypto by name, the CEO did hint at it by saying that they are trying to appeal more towards the Gen Z audience. “We opened up Google Pay and Apple Pay. We have a partnership with Afterpay in Australia, which is a platform that appeals to Gen Z, and that is a buy now pay later platform on the marketplace.”

Iannone does note that right now, crypto payments aren’t supported on eBay, but says that more details are expected to be revealed on March 10th when they will be discussing more about things like payments. For those of you who might be holding a lot of crypto, this could be good news as it would represent another way to spend it or even earn from it. It’s a great extra option.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals