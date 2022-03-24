EA Sports PGA Tour delayed by a year

Sad news golf fans. You will have to wait another year to play EA’s next PGA Tour game. The publisher announced a delay for the title this week. When it first announced it was returning to golf games last March, EA said that its plan was to release EA Sports PGA Tour sometime in the spring of 2022. But now the company has set a spring 2023 launch window. Hopefully, it won’t get delayed further.

EA did not share a reason for this delay, nor did it say what platforms the “next-gen” revival would be available on when it finally does launch.

However, it reminded us that the title will feature all four major tournaments – the Masters, the US Open, the Britsh Open and the PGA Championship – and it will also run on its proprietary Frostbite engine from Dice. And since we mentioned Dice, the delay is much longer than the one EA gave the Swedish studio to work on Battlefield 2042 ahead of its bumpy launch. Even months after release, Battlefield 2042 is still missing some key features, like in-game voice chat support, and Dice only recently added a proper scoreboard to the game. So gamers are disappointed with that one right now.

Source Engadget

Image Credit EA

