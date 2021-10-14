EA Sports is deleting ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden from Madden NFL 22

The news is getting worse for former Raiders coach Jon Gruden. He will be removed from Madden NFL 22 and replaced with a generic character, EA Sports has confirmed today on Twitter. Because a human can not make mistakes or get in trouble without being deleted from every single thing they are connected with, it seems. This change will happen within the next few weeks and will roll out automatically via a title update.

Gruden resigned from his position as Raiders head coach on October 11th due to reports that he routinely sent racist, misogynistic and homophobic emails to colleagues. So he has to be removed from the game as well, because… He might harm players of the game? Or email them? Oh… EA just wants to look like they care. Though I don’t think many are playing the game because of Gruden, to be fair.

Regarding the removal, EA Sports said that, “Due to the circumstances of Jon Gruden’s resignation, we are taking steps to remove him from Madden NFL 22. We will replace him with a generic likeness via a title update in the coming weeks.” So now you will have a generic replacement.

Madden NFL 22 is the latest version of the football series, and it arrived on August 20th for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia.

Source Engadget

