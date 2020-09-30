EA Play hits Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on November 10th

We knew that Microsoft was adding EA Play as a free perk for Game Pass subscribers. Now, the Xbox team has revealed exactly when members will be able to access the service on different platforms. If you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which normally costs $4.99 per month on console, it will be available on Xbox hardware starting on November 10th. You guessed it, that’s the same day that both the Xbox Series S and X launch. PC owners with Ultimate or the PC-specific version of Xbox Game Pass will have access “beginning in December,” according to Microsoft.

Microsoft has also reminded us that “some of the best EA Play games” will also be available to stream via xCloud on Android devices. Though they havn’t revealed exactly which titles will be supported. EA Play’s inclusion will make Game Pass an even more sought after deal. If you don’t know, Game Pass Ultimate includes: the console and PC versions of the subscription service, which are very similar but have slightly different libraries, Xbox Live Gold, another subscription required to play console games online, xCloud game streaming, and the basic version of EA Play. You get a lot of value for just $14.99 per month.

Source Engadget

