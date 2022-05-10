EA is making a free-to-play Lord of the Rings mobile RPG

Electronic Arts is heading back into Middle-earth. The publisher has announced a free-to-play mobile game called The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth. The RPG is the first EA mobile title based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books. EA Capital Games is developing it. The studio was also behind 2015’s Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes.

Never fear, Heroes of Middle-earth will have characters from both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, along with collection systems, turn-based combat, and “immersive storytelling.” EA says that players will experience “iconic stories from the world of Tolkien and take up the fight against the great evils of Middle-earth.” There will be microtransactions of course.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with The Saul Zaentz Company and Middle-earth Enterprises on the next generation of mobile role-playing games,” said EA’s vice-president of mobile RPG Malachi Boyle. “The team is filled with fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit and each day they bring their tremendous passion and talents together to deliver an authentic experience for players. The combination of high-fidelity graphics, cinematic animations, and stylized art immerses players in the fantasy of Middle-earth where they’ll go head-to-head with their favorite characters.”

This is actually EA’s first LOTR game since 2009’s The Lord of the Rings: Conquest. Limited regional beta tests of The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth should start this summer.

Source Engadget

Image Credit EA

