EA Bans Player From All Of Its Games And Services

We’ve heard of companies who ban players from playing their games due to them violating terms of service. These are usually cheaters or hackers. However, these bans are normally limited to that particular game itself. But it looks like EA is taking things to another level.

The company announced on Twitter that they will be banning eSports professional and FIFA gamer Kurt0411 not just from FIFA games, but from all of the company’s games and also their services. A complete EA ban. According to EA, Kurt0411 had threatened EA employees as well as other players, and as a result, they made this decision.

EA says, “His messages have crossed a line of decency into very personal attacks and breach our Terms of Service. We will not tolerate threatening behavior. As a result, today Kurt0411’s EA account will be banned from playing our games and accessing our services due to these serious and repeated violations.”

Kurt0411 has been outspoken about EA in the past and how they are managing their games. He has since responded to the ban with a post on Twitter, claiming that EA had banned him because he thinks that they were “scared I’d win them”. He may be right.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals