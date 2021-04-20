EA announces Apex Legends Mobile

At last, EA and Respawn Entertainment have officially announced a mobile version of Apex Legends. Apex Legends Mobile is a battle royale game designed specifically for touchscreens on your phone. It will have streamlined controls and, according to Apex game director Chad Grenier, “thoughtful optimizations that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone.”

This is entirely separate from Apex Legends. So, you won’t play with people on consoles or PC. The first regional beta tests will happen later this month on Android in India and the Philippines with several thousand players. Respawn will then test Apex Legends Mobile in other regions before a larger rollout on Android and iOS.

The Mobile version will be free-to-play with microtransactions and battle passes for cosmetic items, some of which you can’t get in the PC and console versions. A mobile version of Apex Legends has been underway for a while. EA confirmed it was working on the game in early 2020. It won’t be long now before you can get your fix of Apex Legends on mobile.

Respawn is also working on one of the biggest updates for AL. The next character to join the roster is Valkyrie, who could be arriving with season nine on May 4th. It should be very cool.

Source Engadget

